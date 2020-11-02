This Equation Always Works!

When you have bad leaders nothing will go right – it will all go bad, and fast! Just look at the Brits who voted for Cameron, May and then Boris the Buffoon… The leadership skills just got worse with each new round, leading to bigger losses.

The first PM managed to lose a simple vote on Brexit, the second PM, Ms. May, resigned because she failed to secure a majority from her own party for her Brexit plans, and Boris Johnson has no idea about how to run Brexit, hard or soft, or Covid-19… The damage that incompetent politicians bearing on their voters is beyond belief – but so common…

Johnson’s scientific advisors warned him 5 weeks ago about the need to put in strict rules on social distancing, masks, distance working, and on limiting crowded events. He ignored them. Now he has ordered lockdown when the death rate and levels of infection have soared. His own MP’s and Neil Farage are taking aim at him saying that this would be a disaster, that the cure will be worse than the pandemic! It is an awful that such demands, born out of greed for political power, have devalued democracy so much. It is awful that such politicians are in position at all…

The social and financial losses being fielded by the UK are huge, but they are not really any different from Spain, Italy or France, all of whom have death rates between 600 and 800 per 1 million of the population, along with Sweden. Only Germany, the largest country in the EU has a better death rate of 127 per million. The question we should be asking is why these big EU countries are allowed to dominate the EU decision making process when they cannot manage their own pandemic crisis. Denmark, Norway and Finland are 125, 52 and 65 respectively per million. Why cannot other countries with the same resources achieve the same level of results?

There can be no excuses for policy management that kills ten timers more people for the same disease. The fall in GDP of these countries also exceeds the fall of the Nordic trio – they could learn a thing or two about how to run a country…

… and Trump has also managed to do the same while lying and denying the democratic process an opportunity to operate smoothly. The man has behaved like any tinpot despot. He systematically stops people from voting because of their colour and income. He lies, he cheats, he fuels violence and hate. He insults our honest leaders and praises dishonest ones. This is not a person who should be occupying any leadership position, except from a prison where they could keep him for life. You may be admire his brazenness, but that is no reason to entrust him as the leader as one of most powerful countries in the world. Like other confidence tricksters, he is better suited for prison.

The stock markets have done well this last few years, the economies in many countries faired better after the finical crisis and before the pandemic, but none of this is thanks to Trump,Xi, Putin, Johnson or many of the others. This is a tribute to hardworking ordinary folk who have gone about their lives and produced goods and services. The party has ended mainly because of these men, and so much of our democracies has suffered at their hands. We have no reason to want them to remain in power.

One of the best known adages in the banking business is that it is always better to take your losses quicker rather than later… A second important lesson is that you should always invest in and vote for competent people…