Thoughts about Finnish Winter Today in Mid-February

This above lovely photo is from Aapo Anderson, taken from his drone flying high above the water and forests of Savonlinna, where the annual summer opera festival takes place in this castle:

Now it is cold there, around -10C today, with deep snow and thick ice up to almost 1 meter in really cold weather on the huge lake system that surrounds the region.

People go fishing on the ice with hooks and worms by drilling small holes or by placing nets under the ice. Both are hard because of the cold wind and low temperatures throughout most of the winter. Winter is hard but the catch can be worthwhile!