Time to Eject Russia from UN Security Council

Putin and his gang of thugs are repeating the same atrocities in Ukraine that he ordered in Syria.

Targeting villages, hospitals and schools with lethal missiles that kill innocent civilians and their children is about as cruel as it gets.

One must wonder why he does this… there cannot be any good reason.

This world cannot accept such action, and him and all of his supporters are equally guilty of serious and brutal war crimes.

Russia should be removed from the United Nations Security Council, and if other countries object, then they should also be removed until their current leaders and their minions are changed as well.

There should be no place in any international organisation for countries whose leaders are openly criminal, murderers, rapists, and deliberate child killers…

Europe and the United States should act together and secure these changes…

What are We waiting for?