Tokyo Street – Takeaways & Wolt Delivery in LockDown

Customers will be pleased to know that Tokyo Street in the Hietalahti Market Hall will remain open for Takeaways or for Wolt deliveries during the lockdown.

You can either order and pay online with their Tokyo Street App for collection at the Hietalahden Market Hall where they will have your food ready and waiting for you.

The Tokyo Street Helsinki App is available on Google Play Store and Apple and, alternatively, you can use the Wolt App for home delivery.

They will be open like this from March 8th until March 28th between Monday – Thursday between 11.00AM – 2.00PM and Friday – Saturday between 11.00AM – 6.00PM.

This way you can still enjoy their incredible food by ordering from them online and collecting in person until they reopen again!

… and Robert’s Coffee will also be open outside the Hietalahti Market Hall for coffee and snacks.

…. and there are many others in Hietalahti Market Hall who will be serving takeaways – try them too… these people are real hard-working entrepreneurs who really need our support now during these tough times:

Mama’s Pho

Fat Ramen

Piilo

Soups &More

Kamalig

Petiscaria

Taco Tita