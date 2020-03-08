Tokyo Street to Open in Muji’s New Shop

The two owners of Tokyo Street in Hietalahti Halli, Haruka Kawasaki and Ray Simonetti, have produced one of the most successful small restaurants in Helsinki with a delicious selection of Japanese delicacies like vegetarian dumplings chicken dumplings and salmon noodles.

All of their food is hand-produced the same day from quality raw materials. They also travel across Europe once a month to pick up high-quality Slovenian wine and beer.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed and now Muji’s new huge shop in central Helsinki has asked them to set up a pop-up restaurant in March.



Mr. Tanaka, the head of Muji Helsinki, was delighted to have found such successful entrepreneurs to open a pop-up kitchen in such an exciting new venue.

Muji is a symbol of Japan’s creative aesthetic principles which declare that consumer products must be simple, unobtrusive, well-designed and of high quality. Haruka and Ray have brought this to Finland from their respective countries, Japan and Slovenia.

It is therefore no surprise that Muji and Tokyo Street have crossed paths!

The Grand Opening will be on the auspicious date of 20.3.2020 when the new restaurant will be open all day seven days a week.

So get ready to visit them for lunch and dinner at Muji, Kamppi in Helsinki.