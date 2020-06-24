True Finns Propagate Criminal Hate Speech

This week is seeing how MP’s in Finland can get away with criminal racist hate speech without any sanctions. A True Finn MP called asylum seekers “an invasive species” in a speech in Parliament.

Hate speech is defined as public speech that expresses hate or encourages violence towards a person or group based on something such as race, religion, sex, or sexual orientation.

Normal folk will be given a fine or a prison term if found guilty in a court, but MPs enjoy wide immunity from prosecution. According to the Finnish Police, the words in this hate speech that this MP used in public are regarded to involve the high probability of being criminally punishable.

This MP’s deliberate action is exactly the reason why the same Parliament passed a law that made hate speech a criminal offence!

Prosecution in the courts can only go ahead against him when five-sixths of Parliament vote to remove his immunity. But this will not happen because the True Finns have 38 MPs out of 200, meaning that this man will go scot-free!

Politicians are expected to lead by example. The great majority of Finns observe the law and are horrified by the type of behaviour and what we currently see in Washington or in other countries where leaders consider themselves to be above the law!