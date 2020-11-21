Trump Begins to Look Like Dr. Strangelove

When the US president has already told over 20 000 lies during the last 4 years, we should be worried. How can anyone trust this man to keep his word?

When a president appoints his own family members to key positions in his administration we call it nepotism and when he encourages staff and foreign leaders to use his hotels to enrich himself then that is generally seen as an abuse of power…

When a US president refuses accept defeat in a democratic election, and keeps on openly lying that he has won the election, then we should be really worried.

The United States has the biggest arsenal of nuclear weapons in the world and that is basically under the control of he president.

Dr. Strangelove is a 1964 black comedy film that satirizes the Cold War fears of a nuclear conflict between the Soviet Union and the United States. The film was directed, produced, and co-written by Stanley Kubrick and stars Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden, and Slim Pickens.