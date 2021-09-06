Trump Influences Italian & Brazilian Right-Wing Politics

For the last few years Steve Bannon has been trying to promote extreme right-wing political groups in Italy and in a few other European countries without too much success. He was warmly welcomed by Italy’s Mr. Salvini….

His lack of success is to be welcomed because foreign actors should not be allowed to interfere in our national or EU elections. Political actors from Russia, China, the USA and other large countries should stay well away from such actions.

Mr. Bannon is one of the worse examples of such actors, given that he was pardoned by Trump when accused of fraudulently collecting funds for “We Build The Wall”, a private fundraising campaign for Trump’s border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Why he was granted a visa to enter Europe is beyond belief!

Now we read that Mr. Bannon is one of the supporters for the re-election of Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, a man who does not profess to believe in the science of Climate Change and Covid-19!

The American right-wing political establishment, led by Trump’s supporters, appears to be supporting Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election and that is not a great sign for the rest of the world that needs to ensure that the Brazilian rain forests are not destroyed any more by his cronies.

Former senior politicians from the True Finns have also been active supporters of Trump and his kind. The policies of the present leadership of the True Finns appear to largely unchanged from those of the former leadership.

Photo: Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon at CPAC 2017 February 24th 2017 by Michael Vadon