Very, Very Bad Politics This Year from True Finns…

It is amazing that a major political party, the True Finns, Perussuomalaiset in Finnish, (PS), here in Finland can make so many serious errors of judgement.

Amazing is a useful word to describe this new situation for the following reasons:

We have been a proudly well-educated population that has spent years with self censorship to avoid open criticism of the bear next door, even though we know that they can never be trusted. It hurts to stay quite when you cannot or should not be able to speak your mind… As a nation we have always wanted to be best in the class in Europe or in any other international sphere. Our president and other senior politicians have always been well mannered folk who avoid saying anything malicious or nasty about others. Good behaviour and an abhorrence of bulling have been part of our upbringing, and still is in most parts of our society. We generally have a great respect for authority and for the police – trust is something that is recognised by both sides. As a small nation we look after one another with due respect and care. It is not a cold socialist state based on what some Americans call “wokes”. We are a country that has achieved a high standard of living through hard work and innovation. Education and looking out for our neighbours are not political gimmicks but a clear recognition that they are useful and necessary if we want to enjoy these fruits of success. We also believe in free and open markets, rather than in protectionism. Small populations cannot attain high living standards, especially when we have a geographically large sparsely populated areas and very cold, long, dark winters. Trade within the EU and further afield have given us the gift of a relatively good life!

So why is all of the above being dumped on us by the True Finns? Just consider their antics over the past few years:

At least three senior PS politicians have been hauled before the courts for racist comments, while others have been writing obnoxious blogs about immigrants. One impudent such person was appointed as a minister, only to be removed after a public outcry. Another minister was appointed after he jumped ship from another big party that pointed a wagging finger when it was suggested that his relationships with very young females was possibly improper… Other PS members have been closely associated with neo-right wing extremists and they have not be sanctioned or removed. Oner PS minister in the present government is seen as being too weak to deal with momentous cuts in their ministry’s budgets and are sidelined by their own party leaders when the budgets are planned and announced! That is probably the most shameful exercise of power ever seen here. Why do they bother appointing such a person in the first place if they know about the minister’s glaring lack of competence. To crown it all, the leadership of this party has proudly confounded voters by bold-faced lies. In their election manifesto they promised that they would protect low income folk and the elderly. Now the latest budget that the PS has presented to voters increases the cost of food and fuel for all, while cutting subsistence benefits. Care of the elderly will also see huge cuts in the number of care-givers and healthcare staff, trained nurses and doctors, because of stinging budget cuts. At the same time, the PS have gone along with their right wing colleagues in government, the Conservatives, (Kokoomus), the Christian Democrats, and the Swedish Folk Party in actually reducing taxes for the wealthy, at a time when Finland’s debt burden is increasing… We have a Minister of Finance who has mooted the idea of Finlan’s exit from the EU! No further comments are necessary for such open stupidity. Finally, a PS member of parliament, who took leave of absence from the Finnish police force, was arrested by the police after threatening others and shooting his gun at the floor late the other evening outside a bar in Helsinki where he had been drinking! He had no good reason for carrying any type of weapon in a bar or on the street. This is the first time in Finland’s history that we have have seen such behaviour, from a party that claims that immigrants are responsible for an increase in crime…

The simple conclusion is that this last year with this new government only shows how fragile democracies can be…

It takes years to build a decent society and only minutes to undermine one…

Picture from an exhibition dedicated to the creation of the Finnish “Kalevala” epic