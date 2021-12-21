VideoVisit Wins SUPERFINNS® Growth & Expands in UK

VideoVisit Ltd (VV), a Finnish family business founded in 2010, has developed and delivered solutions to help people live independent and happy lives at home as long as possible.

VideoVisit® Virtual Home Care is specifically designed for home care, home rehabilitation, home nursing and disability services that enables providing services to people living at home via video connection. VV provides a secure and reliable video connection between the caregiver, elderly and family members. In Finland over 200 municipalities and some 16 health care districts use their service.

This year Nordea Bank, the largest Nordic bank, and a group of Finnish VC companies, Inventure, Nordic FoodTech, Superhero, Voima Ventures, and Takoa Invest chose VideoVisit as the most promising growth company in the SUPERFINNS® Growth Program.

The program’s judges said that COVID-19 took the company to the next level where it is already a market leader.

Vesa Riihimäki, Head of Startup & Growth at Nordea, commented, “I first met Esa and Juhana Ojala, the founders of VideoVisit in 2016 in Kasvu Open Carnival when I was sparring their company. After that, I have kept track of their determination to grow and be the best in their class. The judge’s decision was unanimous and VideoVisit is the most promising growth company in the first SUPERFINNS® growth program.”

“Our mission stems from societal thinking,” says Juhana Ojala, CEO of VideoVisit, “We want to offer our end-users the chance to live at home as long as they want. At the same time, we’re giving decision makers the tools to fulfil their promise of a dignified longevity at a time when customer volumes are increasing but the resources simply aren’t there.”

Last year, the UK’s Department for Health and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government announced that funding would be available to innovators who can find digital ways to support people who need help during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The program is called the ‘Techforce19’ challenge to support those who are particularly vulnerable or isolated as a result of the outbreak and need help and have social care needs.

VideoVisit was chosen with 18 other solutions from among 1600 service providers. Their success was somewhat amazing because VideoVisit was the only solution chosen from outside the UK!

Their success has opened an important route for the UK market, where the company works closely with another Finnish-based company, Nursebuddy, who are already getting established in the UK with their own care platform.

Other markets are now being developed like a new pilot project in Japan. ”Our first targets are the Nordic countries, the Baltic region and Japan, in addition to England. Our international operations are carried out by using a partnership model”, says Ben Hasselblatt, VideoVisit Global’s Sales Director.

VideoVisit provides a climate friendly service – remote visits reduce emissions and are more environmentally friendly, helping municipalities achieve their sustainability goals.

“Our ambitious goal is for millions of families around the world to live a happy, healthy and active life towards the end of their lives, using VideoVisit technology” Esa Ojala, Founder and Chairman of VV.

Photos: Katariina Ojala, Chief Marketing Officer at VideoVisit Oy