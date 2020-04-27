Virus Slows But Not Eradicated Yet…

As you can see the numbers have started to slow down because Lockdown has been effective.

The differences have increased between the best and the worst…

Now accusations are flying about State Aid, to speed of the removal of LockDown, about the effectiveness of public support and about the lack of preparedness.

The most important work for us now is to speed up our work on slowing Climate Change before we are faced a similar crisis caused by atmospheric pollution, droughts, famines, floods and terrible storms.

You have been told on 27th April 2020!