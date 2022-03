War Criminal Putin’s Murdering General

By Ms. Oleksandra Matviichuk, Head of the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine

Remember him – Mikhail Mizintsev.

He is leading the siege of Mariupol.

It was he who ordered the bombing of a children’s hospital, the drama theatre etc.

He has huge experience of destroying cities in Syria.

We’ll take care of the meeting him in the Hague.