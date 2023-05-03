War Hero, President Zelensky, in Finland today

Helsinki 3.5.2023 – Finns received a big surprise when President Zelensky made a lightening trip to Helsinki to meet our President and other senior officials and members of the military.

His visit is in sharp contrast to Putin who hides in his bunker, only venturing out on moonless nights when the streets are empty, surrounded by the few who are complicit in war his war crimes.

We welcome President Zelensky, who we recognize as a brave and honorable leader who is defending not only his country, Ukraine, but our democratic values.

We wish the Ukrainian people courage and strength to continue fighting the uninvited aggressors!

Photos: Screenshots from YLE