What Do Americans Think about Their Constitution?

It looks like that they have a strong belief in their Constitution that guarantees them to have the greatest nation in the world – why else has it endured for so long?

This belief is drilled into everybody who normally learn by heart most, if not all, of the Constitution’s Preamble as reprinted here:

”We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

The Constitution, dated 1789, is really an outdated law which, like the bible, is interpreted by every Tom, Dick, and Harry with plenty of money, to suit their own purposes and purses.

Here is one glaring example where Amendment II (1791) states:

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

According to this paragraph every sane and half-insane American has the right to carry a gun with a few exceptions…

Result 1

More children and others are killed in schools, shopping malls and other public places compared to any other democratic country in the world by maniacs who should never been allowed to own a gun. The National Rifle Association and other gun profiteers make sure that nothing changes, and more killings must be met with more guns to protect the innocent! There is absolutely no need to own a gun for personal protection if gun laws are strictly enforced…

***

Under another part of the Constitution, all people are afforded equality before the law. Every one is equal before the law except, it appears, Mr. Trump, who expects to be above the law. Even a president of the US may enjoy limited immunity while president, but certainly not after he or she has lost a lawfully arranged election. According to the special counsel of the US Justice Department, James Pearce:

“He (Trump) is subject to the federal criminal laws like more than 330 million other Americans, including Members of Congress, federal judges, and everyday citizens.”

Result 2

Without doubt this is carefully applied to all wealthy people who belong to one of the two big religious groups of Christians and Jews. Others are a little, or much less, equal before the law although if you ask any presidential candidates everybody is equal before the law.

If you ask the Supreme Court, they will say that everybody is equal before the law, but keep their fingers crossed behind their backs because they want to keep their perks that involve Faustian promises to their Sugar Daddies…

***

Under other parts of the Constitution, the President has Executive powers and is the Commander in Chief of the country’s military. The Constitution also states that there must be a separation of the three powers, meaning the Executive, the legislative branch, meaning Congress, and the Judiciary.

Result 3

The possibility of having Trump as president for a second term is outrageous given that he is a serial liar, never been in any army, as well as spreading continuously false information about the last election right up until this day, when he is an ordinary citizen.

He even claims that he would pardon himself if elected, putting himself in contradiction with the Constitution. The attack on Capitol Hill was an insurrection and he was clearly not a simple bystander.

… and it looks like the Rule of Law does not really apply in the USA because the highest court and many other lower courts are filled with political appointees loyal to Trump! This is the same behaviour that we see in Hungary and in many other countries where democracy is trampled upon…

… and who in the EU is crying out at this failure of the Rule of Law in the US, where judges are appointed as political appointees…

There are many good people in the United States but today’s Political stand-off does not bode well for democracy. We need to be proactive in making sure that despots do not rule the day – not even for a single day…

Photo: US flag at half mast by MarkBuckawicki on Wikipedia CC