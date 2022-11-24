What Happens in Ukraine, also Happens in Virginia!

This past week saw two mass shooting in Virginia leaving many dead. Two madmen committed these senseless crimes just ahead of Thanksgiving Day in the United States.

The State of Virginia Seal (above picture) was created by a person who signed of the United States’ Declaration of Independence – their motto is “Sic Semper Tyrannis”, that translates to “Thus Always to Tyrants” and proposes that a bad but justified outcome should occur to tyrants.

More than 600 mass shootings have occurred so far this year in the United States, and only Putin has outdone them by murdering probably over 50 000 of his own people and those of Ukraine in his brutal war. Putin has also given his approval to his so-called soldiers (violent criminals is the correct term for these men) to kill, rape and torture men, women, and children. He is also responsible this week for the death of a new borne baby in a maternity hospital in Ukraine. This man also allows his gangsters to steal young Ukrainian children and traffic them to Russian families. Thousands of Ukrainians have been forcibly transported to Russia against their will, and millions have been forced to leave their homes for shelter in Ukraine or abroad.

It is impossible to describe the cruelty and mindless behavior of Putin and his small group of associates who perform these war crimes – Sic Semper Tyrannis.

We have not seen such senseless behavior in Europe for decades. What is strange is that they are not even hiding what they are doing – they are either too stupid or too callous to understand that they are leaving clear lines of evidence for all to see. They will be punished – Sic Semper Tyrannis.

Putin and his associates must stand trial if they tread on our soil in Europe, there can be no excuse to treat him any longer as a leader who enjoys diplomatic immunity – Sic Semper Tyrannis.

Sic Semper Tyrannis