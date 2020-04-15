What Simple Models Teach about Covid 19 in Sweden?

By Chong Qi and Ramon A Wyss

The case of Sweden dealing with Covid19 has caused quite some attention and discussion in Europe. We have used a standard epidemiology model to fit to existing data in Sweden. Our fit from April 2 reproduces the observed data well. It appears that Sweden has reached the peak during Easter. The results show that Sweden is hit less hard by the pandemic than countries in Southern Europe, while relying on its citizens to maintain social distancing.

We are all familiar with the story of the inventor of the game of chess and the king who was so fond of the play that he wanted to reward the inventor. The inventor had – as the king thought – a very modest request: Give me one grain of rice for the first square of the play, then double it in the second square, and double it again in the third and so on until you reach the last square, knowing that the play of chess has 64 squares. The king realized eventually that after two rows, i.e. 16 squares, the number of rice grains exceeded 70 000 grains. After another row in the play, we need to switch to kilos. Obviously, there would not be enough rice in the world to full fill the inventors request.

The story exemplifies exponential growth – from a very modest increase, the increase becomes so large and rapid with the number of squares that it is almost unconceivable for the human mind.

Unfortunately, when we transmit infectious diseases, the numerics are the same. In average, one person – patient 0 we may call him Lars – will infect two others, Emma and Anders in a given period of time. Once Emma and Anders are infected, each will transmit the disease to two other persons, Lena, Olle, Sven and Maja. Now, they in turn will transmit the disease to another 8 persons. Already after having passed through 23 generations of transmitters, we will have surpassed Sweden’s entire population. No health care system can accompany this kind of growth, see the blue curve on the figure below.