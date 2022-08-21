Why Opposition Politicians Should Look in Mirror – Part 1

You correspondent abhors spying on other people’s private affairs.

Private means private, and private should remain private because most of the time it is just insignificantly unimportant.

So what that a Prime Minister enjoyed herself at a party… that is what everybody wants to do when they go to a party. So what that she enjoyed a few glasses of wine… that is what most people want to do when they go to a party. So what that she danced, sang and hugged a few friends… most people, including old dark-suited politicians and their partners, want to let their hair down a little after a hard week at the office – only pretentious hypocrites pretend otherwise, mainly because of sour grapes…

The PM was enjoying time off from a job on a warm summer evening like thousands of other people – young and old.

She manages exceptionally well at her job – who can deny her right to go to a party with friends?That one “friend” was either stupid or plain out for self aggrandisement is not her fault. Whatever the case, the person who made the video and allowed it to end up in the public domain deserves more than a slap on the wrists. She has dishonoured a friend and trashed trust…

… and yes, the PM needs to be more careful with whom she shares her private time… Many a prominent politician has been destroyed by hidden cameras…

This country has no lack of true stories about older male Finnish politicians and business leaders who have seriously misbehaved, by mistreating females colleagues at parties (political and otherwise), plenty more have been seen drunk in public places, while some have been notorious adulterers. In many cases they were hushed up and the media turned a blind eye for decades with a few “scoops” of bad behaviour, but not for the present PM who was just a little inebriated at her own private party…

The opposition (the True Finns) trumpeted out at full blast and accused her of possible drug-taking. They demanded that she be tested for drugs. That is a pathetic demand when you consider what some members of that same party have been up to in the past… in any event she took the drug test to prove them wrong.

The two big national newspapers have been also having a field day trying to create Trump/Putin-style fake news by trying to identify political disarray with profit-making clickbait. They hide behind their false “disapproving respectability” by unleashing their afternoon tabloids on her like two Doberman dogs. I am quite sure that their rightwing wealthy owners know what it is like to have some family member or other corporate leader friends falling off the wagon yet again… something which this PM is nowhere near to doing…

These the media companies do not wash their own dirty linen in public because it would really hurt their “Squeaky Clean” reputation. They love to use second-hand private Twitter account videos that sell even more papers for the delight of bosses and advertisers…

The way many people use Twitter is so awful – it is the opium of the people who have nothing better to do…