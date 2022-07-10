“YLP” – Great Pizzas à La Finlandia in Tammisaari

Jean Sibelius composed wonderful music which reminds us of the importance of our forests, lakes, the Baltic Sea and the power of our Finnish climate.

Sibelius loved food and drink. On one occasion while he and his wife Aino were in Gothenburg for a concert, he disappeared just before he was due to conduct. Aino found him dressed in his white tie and tails, drinking champagne, and eating oysters at a nearby cafe. The story does not end there. In the middle of the same concert, a slightly inebriated Sebelius, stopped the orchestra to correct a poorly played cadenza – he mistakenly thought that this was a general rehearsal – but the audience smiled graciously, and the concert continued because all could see his drive for artistic perfection.

In Tammisaari, you too can also see a drive for culinary perfection, where you enjoy nature’s goods by arriving at 16:00h. at the YLP Restaurant, dressed in smart casual to enjoy locally sourced delicious pizzas, soft drinks, wine and beer like no others.

The place is small and there are queues during the summer season for good reason. One of the founders, Nick Peter Victorzon, has a huge and varied experience in some of the best restaurants in Finland, Norway, Sweden London, and Paris!

Their local cheese and mushroom pizzas are what you can dream about…

Tammisaari is a. small unspoilt town with lovely beaches, pleasant walks through narrow streets and well-kept wooden houses and a few nice cafes and restaurants., of which YLP is the best! During the summer they have small intimate concerts, and for the braver souls there are kayak excursions in this beautiful archipelago.

The works of another great artist, Helene Schjerfbeck (1862–1946), can be seen in Tammisaari, her hometown, at the Helene Schjerfbeck Museum.

The market on Saturdays is also quite local with vegetables, fish, plants and bric-à-brac…YLP is right next door to the market.