SINTEF – Pioneering Innovation for Better Society

By Christer Granlycke

Have you ever heard of SINTEF? Neither had I before I started to deeper research Norway and what is going on there, in a positive and productive way.

SINTEF is one of Europe’s largest independent research organizations, with a multidisciplinary expertise in technology, natural sciences, and social sciences. It has been responsible for innovation through development and research projects for industrial and public sector clients in Norway and abroad since 1950.

As one of Europe’s largest research institutes, is a beacon of innovation and technological advancement. With a rich history, SINTEF has consistently been at the forefront of development and research assignments for both the public and private sectors.

The institute’s multidisciplinary expertise spans technology, natural sciences, and social sciences. This broad knowledge base allows SINTEF to tackle a wide range of challenges and contribute to the creation of a better society. Their vision, ‘Technology for a better society’, is not just a slogan but a guiding principle that shapes their approach to research and innovation.

In recent years, the world has experienced significant upheaval, with crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine having far-reaching impacts on health, economies, and security. Despite these challenges, SINTEF has seen a surge in demand for its research and innovation. Their work is increasingly relevant to clients and partners grappling with issues related to health, energy, food security, and public safety.

SINTEF’s commitment to addressing the climate and biodiversity crises is evident in their strategic initiatives. In 2021, they mobilized public and private sectors to participate in the EU’s ‘Green Deal’ and the Norwegian ‘Green Platform’. They also launched a group-wide biodiversity initiative to ensure that industrial and technological development progresses with due consideration for the natural world.

The institute’s more than 2,000 employees have adapted to new ways of leadership and interaction, delivering results despite the uncertainties brought about by the pandemic. Their efforts have resulted in a robust operating profit, allowing SINTEF to continue investing in the future.

SINTEF’s contributions extend beyond research. They are actively involved in the establishment of new businesses and the commercialization of research-based products and services. Their work is instrumental in driving the green and digital transformation, even in times of crisis.

SINTEF has been involved in numerous notable projects. Here are a few examples:

WINDRISE: This project aims to create a value chain for substructures to offshore wind deployment.

SIBERIA: The goal of SIBERIA is to develop completely fluorine-free Na-ion batteries as an alternative battery technology for stationary storage.

ZeSiM: ZeSiM aims to eliminate CO2 emissions from manganese ferroalloy and silicon production by replacing the carbon reductants with renewable energy.

HICCUPS: The HICCUPS project proposes a resource-efficient solution to convert biogenic CO2 emissions from wastewater treatment plants into bio-based polymers for the packaging industry.

MeDORA: The MeDORA project aims to make amine-based carbon capture cheaper and more sustainable.

SynoProtein: This project focuses on carbon capture from syngas to Single Cell Protein (SCP) and its use as a fish feed ingredient.

AI POCUS AAA: This project aims to enable medical imaging in remote areas by using artificial intelligence to guide ultrasound in real-time.

AURORA: AURORA aims to further develop and demonstrate advanced CO2 capture technologies to the point of commercial deployment.

BATMAX: BATMAX sets out to pave the way for advanced next-generation adaptable battery management systems.

These projects reflect SINTEF’s commitment to technological innovation and sustainable development. In conclusion, SINTEF stands as a testament to the power of research and innovation in shaping a better, more sustainable future.

Their work is a shining example of how technology can be harnessed to address the pressing challenges of our time.