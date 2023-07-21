Badger&Co – Great Pitas in Central Helsinki

They open with food at 16:00h and they are worth a visit because the chef is a really professional cook – lots of experience in some of Finland’s best restaurants – but he wanted to have a life where he is in direct contact with hungry clients with food that you can actually dream about!

Pita is a traditional Mediterranean delicacy that has now found its way to Helsinki as well. Their handmade pitas are baked in their kitchen and are filled with delicacies that can be found for every taste…

… and 3 pitas is a good amount even for a big person with a sweet tooth.

BADGER PITAS

PTHE PITA BURGER 13€ Entrecote patty, parmesan, pickled cucumber, tomato

BELUGA LENTIL & VEGGIES 7€ Confit mushroom & pickled fennel

BEEF TARTAR 7€ Parmesan mayo, shallots & capers

OCTOPUS 7€ Octopus confit, romesco & almonds

TIGER PRAWN 7€ Coriander, mini tomatoes & lime

SMOKED VENDACE 7€ Romesco & crispy potato

TERIYAKI PORK 7€ Ginger lime mayo & red cabbage

WHITE CHOCOLATE 7€ Apple caramel, almond & yogurt

SIDES & MORE

WILD MUSHROOM RISOTTO 10€ Olive oil & truffel

TORTILLA ESPANOL 6€ Potato, egg, truffel salsa

KOREAN BLACKBEAN SALAD 6€ Chili & cucumber