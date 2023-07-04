Putin Murders Victoria Amelina, a 27-year-old Novelist

Victoria Amelina, a Ukrainian novelist, was murdered on the orders of Russia’s President Putin. He is ordering missiles to be fired at specific targets – one restaurant in Kramatorsk was chosen where this well-known novelist was eating pizza with a group of Columbian journalists.

She was the author of two novels and a children’s book, a winner of the Joseph Conrad Literary Award and a European Union Prize for Literature finalist.

Victoria Amelina was born in Lviv on 1 January 1986. She emigrated to Canada with her family at the age of fourteen, then returned to Ukraine soon after.

After completing a degree in computer science in Lviv, Victoria Amelina started her career in IT before becoming a full-time writer and poet in 2015.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine started, she worked as a war crimes researcher. In September 2022, while doing research in the Izium region, she uncovered the war diary of fellow Ukrainian writer Volodymyr Vakulenko, Ukrainian poet, children’s writer, who had been killed by the occupying forces.

On 27 June 2023, she was injured during the Russian attack on Kramatorsk while she was dining at RIA Pizza. Victoria Amelina died of her injuries on 1 July at the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro.

RIP…